The Cabinet's bill for a 2G access system, which only allows people vaccinated against or recovered from Covid-19 access to certain places, must be dropped. That is the view of a majority in the lower house of the Dutch parliament.

Almost the entire opposition and coalition party ChristenUnie already opposed the legislative proposal, but the PvdA still had doubts. The social democrats have now been convinced, said MP Attje Kuiken.

According to her, the PvdA "thought long and carefully about this motion. The studies show that 2G is not effective and proportional at the moment. If a new variant arises, we can reassess. The Cabinet is currently letting 2G hang above our heads for an unnecessarily long time, which leads to great unrest in society and undermining support for other measures."

Parliament will vote on the motion to scrap the bill, filed by the SGP and MP Pieter Omtzingt, on Thursday.

The Netherlands currently uses the 3G system, in which you can get a coronavirus access pass if you've been vaccinated against, recovered from, or tested negative for Covid-19. There is a lot of social and political resistance to the coronavirus access pass as a whole.

Sources told broadcaster NOS that the Cabinet is thinking about scrapping the use of coronavirus access passes when it relaxes more coronavirus restrictions next week.