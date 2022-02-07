Ireen Wüst won gold in the 1,500 meters at the Olympic Games in Beijing for the third time in her career. The 35-year-old from Noord-Brabant beat the Japanese favorite Miho Takagi (1.53.72) with a top time of 1.53.28, according to NOS. Bronze went to Antoinette de Jong with 1.54.82.

This is Wüst's sixth Olympic gold medal. She now has 12 Olympic medals - six gold, five silver, and one bronze. Wüst was already the most successful Olympian in the Netherlands.

This year is Wüst's fifth and final Winter Games.

Marijke Groenewoud finished fifth in her debut at the Games with a time of 1:54.97.