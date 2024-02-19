Three-time Olympic gold medalist Irene Schouten announced her retirement on Monday. The 31-year-old said she was proud of her career, and practically has "too many" achievements under her belt. She said the only career goal she did not accomplish was a victory at the Elfstedentocht, the famous natural ice marathon around 11 cities in Friesland that last took place in 1997.

"Lately, I've been thinking hard and decided that this will be my last season. Now that the decision has been made, it feels good to share this right away," she wrote. "After my successful Olympic Games, and many world titles, I can look back on a superb and successful career. I have achieved what I wanted."

Schouten made the announcement hours after the ISU World Speed Skating Championships ended in Calgary. During the competition, Schouten picked up gold medals for the 3,000 meter, team pursuit and mass start events. She came in second place in the 5,000 meter race on Sunday behind her compatriot, 24-year-old Joy Beune, who beat Schouten by 1.26 seconds.

"This past weekend showed me that I’m in top form and still enjoy the competitions. I was feeling strong the last few days, and even skated my fastest laps ever. But I also realize that there is a life next to the top athletics level. I'm really looking forward to that, too," she wrote in a statement. She said she had not yet decided what she will do next.

At the age of 26, she took part in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, where she won a bronze medal for the mass start. She put on an incredible performance four years later in Beijing, where she won gold by setting new Olympic records in the women's 3,000 and 5,000 meter competitions. She also joined her colleagues on the podium with a bronze medal for team pursuit.

She closed her incredible 2022 Olympics journey with another gold medal. The last day of the international competition, she skated her way to first place in the mass start.

Schouten, from just outside Medemblik, Noord-Holland, already showed promise as a teenager. She began to qualify for World Cup competitions in 2010, and won her first national championship in 2013.

"For now I'm going to enjoy the fantastic victories at the World Cup," she added. She thanked coaches Arjan Samplonius and Jillert Anema, private backers, and the longtime corporate support she received from Albert Heijn Zaanlander. "And of course all the skating fans in the Netherlands who supported me." She said they make it possible for athletes in the Netherlands to compete at the highest possible level.