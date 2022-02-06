Several locations offering vaccinations against Covid-19 will close throughout the country Sunday because of powerful wind gusts predicted by the Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI). This decision was made to ensure the safety of visitors and vaccination staff, regional GGD branches announced on Saturday.

Due to heavy wind gusts, the KNMI has issued a code yellow warning that applies to almost the entire country on Sunday, with the exception of Groningen, Drenthe and Overijssel.

Among the closures are two vaccination locations in the Rotterdam areas: the sites at SS Rotterdam and the one at the Poortugaal metro station in Albrandswaard. In northern Noord-Holland, the vaccination site at Middenmeer will remain closed all day Sunday.

People who had an appointment at Middenmeer can visit the vaccination location in the village of Hem, between Hoorn and Enkhuizen. The vaccination site in Alkmaar will remain closed until 2 p.m., and people with an appointment before that can come by in the afternoon.