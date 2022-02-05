This weekend, fewer Intercity trains and Sprinters will run due to staff loss at NS. The company is advising travelers to check the journey planner before they want to take a train.

The cancelation affects the routes from Amsterdam Central to The Hague Central, Schiphol to Arnhem and Nijmegen, Utrecht Central to Hoofddorp and the high-speed line between Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

NS previously reported that fewer Intercity Direct trains will run between Amsterdam and Rotterdam. There were also fewer trains along various routes in the country last weekend, due to problems fulfilling the timetable.

NS has been struggling with personnel problems for some time because of the high number of coronavirus infections. Starting Monday, the rail operator will structurally scale down the number of trips along certain routes. Routes which would normally have six trains per hour will instead have four.