The umbrella organization of the GGDs si not pleased with a video made by Forum voor Democratie. A teenager was sent to vaccination locations with a hidden camera, pretending that he wanted a coronavirus shot without his parents' permission.

According to the FvD, GGD employees did not act in accordance with the law because the young person was not properly informed, among other things. The images show how he talks to several people at the vaccination sites about wanting to get vaccinated. According to the FvD, the GGD doctors, among others, "lied" to him, and they never discussed the medical advantages and disadvantages of the coronavirus vaccine during those conversations.

The umbrella organization of GGDs said that the conversations the young person had with GGD employees were edited "with digital cutting and pasting" for the video and taken "out of their original context." According to GGD GHOR Nederland, the GGD employees are "put in a bad light" by the makers, and the accusations in the video may affect "the safety of employees."

"The GGDs weren't asked for a rebuttal by the video makers," said GGD GHOR Nederland, which emphasizes that the GGDs also work carefully when vaccinating teenagers and children "by informing them well about the pros and cons."

The FvD says in the video that no child was ultimately vaccinated "under this project."

The FvD sticks to the allegations and calls the GGD GHOR Nederland's response "shameful." The party finds it "disappointing" that the umbrella organization speaks of "cutting and pasting," said a spokesperson. "FvD is prepared to make all raw images available in consultation with the GGD."