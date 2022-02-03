A cyberattack that hit multiple port companies over the weekend also affects storage company EVOS at the port of Terneuzen. It is slowing down the loading and unloading of oil, a company spokesperson said to NU.nl on Thursday.

The cyberattack hit multiple port companies over the weekend, affecting oil giants like Oiltanking and Mabanaft in Germany, among others. In the Netherlands, the attack resulted in an "interruption in the IT systems" in Terneuzen, causing delays, the EVOS spokesperson said to the newspaper.

According to EVOS, all Dutch oil terminals are still operational, and work can be carried out safely.

Some Dutch media reported that EVOS was also encountering problems at the port of Amsterdam, but the spokesperson denied this. A spokesperson for the port of Amsterdam also told NU.nl that it'd noticed no issues from the cyberattack.