Hundreds of flights were impacted by Storm Corrie on Monday morning, primarily at Schiphol Airport where sustained winds of about 60 km/h were measured, with wind gusts at the coast of up to 120 km/h. The storm also heavily affected many passenger rail routes in the country.

As of 11:20 a.m., Schiphol Airport noted 260 cancelled flights in total, split evenly between arrivals and departures. While there were 46 delayed departures, ranging anywhere from a few minutes to several hours, 91 flights were facing delays.

Arriving flights were met with runway capacity issues caused by the weather starting at 8:40 a.m., according to Eurocontrol. This contributes to delays, the air traffic center said, and was unlikely to be resolved before 6:40 p.m. "That means fewer planes can land and take off on the runways in succession," Schiphol said. It also pointed out that ground crews could face difficulties due to the weather, which could also exacerbate delays. The airport recommended passengers check its website for the most up-to-date information.

Other airports in the Netherlands faced some disruptions, but none as significantly as Schiphol. Two departing flights were cancelled at Rotterdam The Hague Airport, along with one arrival. Another departure was also delayed. There were a handful of minor delays at Eindhoven Airport, as well, and no noticeable issues were announced by reported at Groningen Airport Eelde and Maastricht Aachen Airport.

Storm Corrie is still wreaking havoc on the railroad tracks. Some train links are delayed, with many being cancelled altogether for the coming hours.

No trains were running between Haarlem and Voorhout due to a damaged catenary, which was predicted problematic until about 1:45 p.m. Additionally, passenger train service was also halted between Arnhem Central and Elst due to a collision, with some service possibly resuming at around 1 p.m. The situation was similar between Arnhem Central and Nijmegen, with a replacement bus service running between Arnhem Central and Elst, and Arnhem Central and Nijmegen. Train service was also shut down between Roosendaal and Essen for several hours.

Not all trains have been cancelled, but many routes were still badly affected. There was a reduction in the number of stop trains running between Hengelo and Bad Bentheim, and passengers there were advised to account for an extra travel time of more than 60 minutes. The sprinter service between Leiden Centraal and Mariahoeve in The Hague was also scrapped due to a damaged catenary. Both of those situations were expected to be resolved after 2 p.m.