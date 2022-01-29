An associate professor at the University of Groningen (RUG) who was said to have tried to convince students of conspiracy theories is no longer allowed to teach for the time being. Earlier, the university said that the lecturer was no longer allowed to teach only his course on critical thinking but was permitted to teach other classes.

"It has been established that due to this unrest, the lecturer in concern is unable to provide education in a fashion that both parties desire," the university reported on Friday. The RUG has launched an independent follow-up investigation into the matter. In the meantime, the lecturer will no longer teach at the university.

The matter was brought to light by the university newspaper UKrant. Several students no longer felt safe because they thought differently from the teacher who had his own "alternative truth."

His lessons included topics such as the 9/11 attacks, climate change and vaccinations. One of the students indicated that the atmosphere was hostile during the lectures.