A Dutch woman died in Turkey on Monday after a Brazilian Butt Lift surgery, the plastic surgeon in Turkey and the Dutch organization that assisted the woman confirmed to RTL Nieuws. An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of her death.

"We deeply regret the situation," a spokesperson for Bodylab Istanbul said to RTL. The Dutch organization advises women who travel to Turkey for cosmetic surgery. "Our condolences go out to her family and friends. We are trying to assist them as best we can in this situation."

A Brazilian Butt Lift involves fat removed from another part of your body injected into your buttocks. It is a hazardous surgery that the Dutch society for plastic surgery NVPC and the Dutch society for aesthetic plastic surgery NNVEPC warn against. In 2018, the organizations said that 1 in 3,000 people die after undergoing the treatment.

The woman who died was treated by plastic surgeon Ali Nevai. He told RTL Nieuws that he was shocked and couldn't say how this happened. "There are always two doctors present in this type of body shaping surgery, a plastic surgeon and an anesthesiologist," he said. According to him, nothing went wrong during the surgery. "All indications, the heartbeat, the breathing, were in order."