The coronavirus policy meeting at the office of Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday did not lead to major deviations from the previously-reported set of lockdown restrictions which will soon be relaxed. The Cabinet has agreed that the hospitality industry, culture, and events sectors may reopen under certain conditions, but only until a 10 p.m. closing time, sources confirm.

The details will be announced at a press conference on Tuesday evening. All closing times, including for supermarkets and non-essential shops will also be aligned. The news was confirmed at about the same time that the RIVM revealed that Covid-19 hospitalizations have started to rise for the first time since early December, with coronavirus infections soaring by up to 75 percent to record levels last week.

The easing goes further than what the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has advised. The advice which influences the Cabinet on its decision-making stated that it would be better "for now to allow the evening closure to start no later than 8 p.m."

The Cabinet is therefore deviating from the advice, although it does not go as far as the 11 p.m. closing time which the culture sector wanted.

For several days there were rumors that this could be modified where cultural organizations, like theaters and cinemas, could only allow public admission until 8 p.m. Visitors would then be allowed to remain inside until 10 p.m.

This was abandoned due to the difficulty required for enforcement, the sources said. The 25 mayors representing the security regions at Security Council meetings also insisted on clear opening and closing times when discussing the issue with the justice minister on Monday evening, according to Council chair Hubert Bruls.

The events sector will also be allowed to open again, but under further limitations. Indoor events may admit a maximum of 1,250 people provided they have a fixed seat, and outdoors events will be capped at one-third of normal capacity. The latter is expected to include attendance at professional sporting events.

Coronavirus access passes will be required to enter events, hospitality businesses, and probably museums and zoos. With that, they must be able to demonstrate that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19, though the validity of this pass could soon change with new requirements for a booster shot. The pass can also show if someone recently recovered from Covid-19,or if they tested negative for the coronavirus infection within a specified period of time.