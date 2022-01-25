A criminal investigation was launched against a police officer in training due to his statements in a WhatsApp group. The police confirmed this report by NRC, which wrote that a group of at least eight cadets shared pornographic material and anti-Semitic remarks in a messaging group.

According to a police spokesperson, the criminal investigation must show which criminal statements the student at the Police Academy made. He could not confirm that it concerns pornographic material and anti-Semitism. The spokesperson said that the student, who fell under The Hague unit, was part of an eight-person learning group. According to NRC, he was suspended, and others may follow.

Sources told NRC that the anti-Semitic texts were prompted by news that a notary may have betrayed Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis in World War II.

The police have been embarrassed by inappropriate and unacceptable WhatsApp messages by cops several times in recent years. Some of these cases involved racism.