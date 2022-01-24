After the episode of BOOS last week, which revealed massive sexual misconduct behind the scenes of The Voice of Holland, women are more willing to speak out against transgressive behavior if they see it at the workplace. Men not so much, Hart van Nederland found in a survey of 2,000 members of its opinion panel.

Half of the surveyed women said they are more likely to address a colleague about inappropriate behavior after The Voice of Holland scandal. A third of women still said it is hard to do and will probably not speak up. Only 34 percent of men said they'd speak out against inappropriate behavior if necessary.

52 percent of women think that the national attention to transgressive behavior stirred up by The Voice will lead to a new culture in the workplace. Men are less hopeful, with only 44 percent thinking things will change.

The respondents also don't feel compelled to change their own behavior. 81 percent of men and 82 percent of women said they would not behave differently towards colleagues.