Part of the Cabinet will meet in the Catshuis on Monday about further relaxation of the coronavirus measures. The main focus is on reopening the catering and cultural sectors. The involved Ministers will make a final decision on Tuesday, after which Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Ernst Kuipers will likely give another press conference.

According to insiders, the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) advised the Cabinet to reopen society almost completely, but with an 8:00 p.m. closing time and under strict conditions. The OMT recommended using coronavirus access passes in many places and limiting the number of visitors.

The 8:00 p.m. closing time is expected to generate a lot of discussion in the Cabinet. Entrepreneurs in the cultural sector already complain that an early closure would not allow them to do much. There is tremendous pressure to ignore this point of the OMT's advice.