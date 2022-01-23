Another woman who says she was a victim of sexually transgressive behavior by Jeroen Rietbergenn filed a police complaint. The woman was not a participant on The Voice, but she decided to come forward due to the backlash that arose recently around the program.

The woman received sexually tinted messages and photos from Rietbergen, whom she knew through the music world. She hoped that other victims would also dare to go to the police, her lawyers Sébas Diekstra said.

Last Thursday, the BOOS episode about sexually transgressive behavior behind the scenes at The Voice of Holland came online. Nineteen women told their story about coach Rietbergen to producer Tim Hofman, 15, about a director and there were two reports against coach Ali B, one of which came from a former The Voice candidate. There were also claims that coach Marco Borsation groped candidates on The Voice and The Voice Kids.

Last weekend, when the story came out, Rietbergen resigned from his position as coach, acknowledging that he had relationships of a "sexual nature " with women involved in the program. Former candidate 23-year-old Nienke Wijnhoven will file a complaint next week against 50-year-old Rietbergen.

RTL decided to remove the TV program immediately until investigations were concluded.