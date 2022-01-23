Before the football match between PSV and Ajax in Eindhoven on Sunday, police officers will hold a protest for a short time. They will stop working for a maximum of one hour.

The strike is part of the Wake-up Call 2022 campaign with which the police unions want to draw attention to the "chronic understaffing" within the force, the high workload, budget cuts and violence against police officers. The unions reported that the protest was also intended to "stimulate the upcoming negotiations on a new police collective labor agreement."

The chair of the four police unions asked for "hard commitments on several topics" from Justice and Security minister Dilan Yeşilgöz. They expected an answer before February 6. As long as there is no response, the police unions said they would prepare for more extensive strikes.

The first police strike part of the 2022 Wake-up Call was held on December 28 at the asylum seeker reception center in Ter Apel. On January 14, a second protest took place before the coronavirus press conference in The Hague.