Police cleared out an open-air museum in Arnhem where a large party was held Saturday night.

The partygoers gathered earlier at the carpool places on the Europaweg and Moscowa and a parking lot on the Schelmsweg to bike or walk to the museum in the Waterberg forest. Around 70 people were present at the party.

"Somebody wanted to organize a surprise party, but more people arrived than initially planned," a police spokesperson told Omreop Gelderland.

The group dispersed as soon as police arrived. "They were already cleaning up and left soon after. No arrests are expected," the spokesperson said.