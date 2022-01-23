BOOS producer Tim Hofman apologized for his misogynistic comments during an interview in 2012. Hofman is the producer of This is The Voice, which revealed sexual and power abuse behind the scenes at the talent scouting show, The Voice of Holland.

In an interview with playmate model Zimra Geurts, Hofman said, "She is on a picture with everyone because she has somewhat bigger tits than the rest of the Netherlands." Followed by, "I have a tip, let's see a tit." He also made Geurts pose in front of him and commented afterward, saying, "Well, now I have a hard-on."

A few years later, during an interview with vlogster Anna Nooshin revealed that several sexual relations were going on behind the scenes at BBNVara among work colleagues and said that he had also had sexual relations with a few of his colleagues.

Hofman apologized for the comments in an interview with the AD on Saturday. "It was wrong. I'm ashamed of what I said," the producer said.

Hofman said the comments about Geurts took place backstage ten years ago during Spuiten and Slikken, a program that revolved around drugs and sex. "I have learned much since then about homophobia, racism, vandalism. It was wrong."

For the show, This is the Voice, Hofman asked people who experienced sexually transgressive behavior while on a talent show to come forward. Dozens of women messaged him with allegations against coach Jeroen Rietbergen, judge Ali B and singer former coach Marco Borsato.

During the BOOS programm, 19 women accused Rietbergen of sexually transgressive behavior . Two women filed a rape accusation against Ali B. One of the women said that Ali B had told her there were more women he had victimized. Earlier, it was revealed that singer Marco Brosatio allegedly touched several candidates and employees without their consent during his position as a coach at The Voice of Holland and The Voice Kids. Six people came forward to BOOS, including three minors.