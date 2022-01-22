Amsterdam public transport provider GVB will drive less often after an increasing number of employees who contracted the coronavirus or have to go into quarantine. The majority of fallouts will be on the bus lines.

The RET metros in Rotterdam will also run less frequently from Monday. HTM, the city transport company in The Hague, has yet reached that stage, but plans in case of high absenteeism are ready, a spokesperson said.

U-OV, the carrier in the Utrecht region, already made a holiday arrangement because it had been quiet on buses and trams. The agreement will be extended until January 28.

"We are doing everything we can to drive according to the standard timetable, but due to sick colleagues or colleagues who are in quarantine, adjustments to the timetable may be necessary." For that reason, some busses will run less frequently from next Wednesday and other bus lines as of Monday, January 31.

In Rotterdam, metros will run less frequently from Monday. The buses and trams will continue to run according to the regular schedule. Total coronavirus absenteeism at the carrier is high, a spokesperson said earlier this week. "We will continue to monitor the situation," the spokesperson said. "If the infections decrease, it will take a week to arrange everything back to normal."

According to an HTM spokesperson, there are currently enough people to keep the regular schedule, ut the company is also struggling with staff on sick leave. "If it no longer works, we will announce a few days advance that we will run with a limited schedule," the spokesperson said.