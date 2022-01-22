National Coordinator against Discrimination and Racism Rabin Baldewsingh said in his first interview with the AD that he plans to act as a "watchdog" for racism and discrimination issues. He said that racist chants in football stadiums are on the list.

"The chants sometimes cross a line. I'm sure those people are not racist but they don't realize that they use racist stereotypes and how that comes across. That doesn't make automatically make them racist, but it must not be without consequences," Baldewsingh said.

Baldewsingh proposed a protocol for when racist chants are uttered during a match. "If the stadium speaker announces three times in vain that it must stop, concrete action is needed. All that talking must also lead to something. I think the match should then stop. And you could deduct points from the clubs. That is possible and works far better than fines."