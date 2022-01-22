Police ended an illegal party in an under-construction police station in the Amsterdam district Zeeburg in the early Saturday morning hours, a police spokesperson confirmed to AT5. At the party on the Atje Keulen-Deelstrastraat, police arrested two Amsterdammers aged 19 and 20 for vandalism.

The police received around 1 a.m. that there many people at the site. Once officers arrived, they found hundreds of people at an illegal party Police confiscated a sound system.

According to the spokesperson, some of the partygoers caused considerable damage. For example, the fencing around the site was cut open.

It's not the only illegal party in Amsterdam that was shut down last night. "Colleagues were busy," the spokesperson said. The police shut down several parties with hundreds of people. According to the spokesperson, partygoers dispersed after police showed up.