An estimated 3,250 people died in the Netherlands in the second week of January. That is over 100 fewer than expected for this period - the first time in six months that the number of weekly deaths was lower than anticipated, Statistics Netherlands reported.

The Netherlands was dealing with excess mortality since the start of August 2021. In the last week of December, mortality was at about the expected level. In the first week of January, slightly more people than expected died. Statistics Netherlands does not have data on the causes of death yet, but the excess mortality coincided with the latest coronavirus wave.

In recent weeks, the decrease in mortality was particularly visible among people in their 80s and older. But in the second week of January, the mortality in this age group remained stable. An estimated 1,850 people over 80 died last week, over 100 fewer than expected. In all other age groups, the mortality was at the expected level.