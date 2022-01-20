Ruling parties VVD and D66 want the Netherlands to give Ukraine more cybersecurity support to protect itself against cyberattacks from Russia. They suggest sending a dedicated cyber team to help the country as tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to mount, RTL Nieuws reports.

Russia is sending more and more troops to the border with Ukraine, and many believe an invasion is imminent. Over the weekend, Ukraine got hit by a major cyber attack. Kyiv blamed Moscow for the hacks.

"I would prefer to see the Netherlands send a fast-working cyber team to ensure that Ukraine's digital infrastructure remains safe from Russian attacks," D66 parliamentarian Sjoerd Sjoerdsma said to RTL Nieuws. According to him, this involves "technical assistance' of a "defensive nature" which "the Netherlands can deliver with excellence."

The VVD also thinks cyber support is a good idea, VVD MP Ruben Brekelmans said. "If Ukraine makes a request, we could certainly help in the cyber field."

The VVD wants a "firm sanctions package against Russia, Brekelmans said. According to him, a confrontation between Russia and Ukraine could have consequences for the Netherlands in the form of "refugee flows" and more tension in eastern Europe. He thinks the travel advice for Ukraine should be adjusted quickly.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs will visit Ukraine soon to express the Netherlands' support, Rutte said earlier this week.