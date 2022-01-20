Youssef T., lawyer and relative of Ridouan Taghi, will remain in custody for the coming months. The court in Amsterdam made this ruling on Thursday at the end of the first preliminary public hearing in the criminal case against him. According to the Public Prosecution Service (OM), the 38-year-old T. abused his position as a lawyer by acting as a messenger between Taghi and his criminal supporters.

Taghi is the main suspect in the extensive Marengo assassinations trial and has been in the Extra Secure Institution (EBI) in Vught since his arrest in December 2019. His relative Youssef is said to have helped him plan a violent outbreak during his numerous visits to the prison. He acted as the "middle man" to keep Taghi's alleged large-scale drug trade going and continue money laundering. He was arrested in the EBI on October 8 while visiting Taghi.

T.'s lawyers asked for his release, with conditions if necessary. The OM fought against it. The court ruled that there are enough severe objections against T.'s release to keep him in custody for the time being.