From Monday, in-person lessons can be resumed in secondary vocational education and at universities and colleges. However, no more than 75 persons can be present in a classroom or lecture hall simultaneously. There is an exception for tests and exams.

The Cabinet advised students and lecturers to wear a face mask both inside and outside the lecture hall. Homemade or cloth masks are not recommended. Disposable face masks, specifically the "Type II" variants, are preferred.

Students are advised to do a Covid-19 self-test if they have symptoms. These are available free of charge through educational institutions.

Student association ISO was relieved when the Cabinet announced on Friday that higher education could resume in-person lessons. "In-person education gives students the breathing space they crave so much, even with a face mask on," ISO chair Lisanne de Roos said.

Primary- and secondary schools opened last week Monday.