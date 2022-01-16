Riot police ended an illegal party in Dalfsen Saturday night after Mayor Erica van Lente announced an emergency order in a part of the village. Police remained present at the square throughout the night.

According to the municipality, a "large group" of people was present at the Burgemeester van Bruggenplein in front of the town hall, setting off fireworks and drinking alcohol.

De Stentor reported there were hundreds of young people present. Dutch singer Henk Wijngaard and the duo Harten 10 performed at the illegal party.

In mijn ouderlijk dorp Dalfsen was het ook gezellig vannacht. pic.twitter.com/a0Uoxw5Xcv — Wouter Holsappel (@Holsappel) January 16, 2022

"We ask everyone to leave the location and return home," the municipality tweeted. The emergency order, issued around 9:20 p.m., remained in place until 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, there had been calls on social media for people to gather at the square. According to the municipality, there were fears the public order could be seriously disturbed.