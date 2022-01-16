A passenger on an aircraft set to depart from Amsterdam was arrested at Schiphol Airport on Sunday after telling another passenger that he was carrying a bomb. The 22-year-old German man was arrested and taken off the plane, said the Marechaussee, the military branch which monitors the airport.



The flight was destined for Miami, and departed a half-hour later than scheduled, authorities confirmed. The aircraft and the suspect were searched, but no explosives were found. A motive for the man’s claims was not known by early Sunday afternoon.



The only scheduled passenger service from Amsterdam to Miami was KLM flight 627, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The flight was scheduled to depart at 10:20 a.m., and departed at 10:53 a.m.



It was expected to land in Miami at 2:43 p.m. local time, about 23 minutes late.