Director of the Debate Center De Balie in Amsterdam, Yoeri Albrecht, wants to turn the debate center into a religious institution. According to Albrecht, this way, the debate center can remain open during a lockdown.

"I will go to the Chamber of Commerce tomorrow to change the status," the director said on the T.V. program WNL op Zondag.

The director of the debate center was a guest in the program to discuss the current coronavirus measures. The catering industry and the cultural sector cannot currently count on relaxation of restrictions. "This way, I want to start the conversation why the cultural sector has been considered part of the "non-essential" sector two years while I think that culture is an important way of life for many people. Just like religion can be," Albrecht said.

By turning De Balie into a religious institution, he could reopen the debate center under the current coronavirus restrictions. "I don't understand why you an come together in Veluwe to discuss a 2,000-year-old, but not get together in the heart of Amsterdam to discuss a book from one month ago," the director said.

Albrecht suggested The Church of Reason or The Left Church as possible names. He emphasized that the conversation was not a joke.