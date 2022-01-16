Parents can schedule a Covid-19 vaccination appointment for their children aged five to eleven starting on Tuesday. The GGD will send an invitation to all parents starting on Tuesday, which includes the hotline number parents can call to book an appointment.

The vaccination campaign for vulnerable children between the ages of five to eleven already began in mid-December. Around 1,350 children with a high medical risk have already been vaccinated.

Children not in the medical risk group can receive a Covid-19 vaccine in one of the 30 GGD locations set up especially for this purpose. Children will be vaccinated with the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine.

Parents will accompany the children during the vaccination. If it is more convenient for the parents, children from one family can be vaccinated during the same appointment. In total, 1.3 million children in the Netherlands are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.

No vaccine has been approved for use in the Netherlands for children under the age of five.