The municipality of Utrecht warned catering establishments they could be fined for remaining open in protest of the extension of coronavirus measures targeting the hospitality sector. "If they do not close, they can be fined 4,000 euros," said a spokesperson for the mayor of Utrecht, Sharon Dijksma. The mayor spent time speaking with several entrepreneurs about the impact the lockdown has had on them.

The businesses all closed by the end of the afternoon. Restaurants Sanju Ramen and Gys were open earlier for everyone who wished to dine there. Gys Owner Gijs Werschkull said he mainly wanted to show that it is possible to open safely by enforcing social distancing, face mask use and QR codes. "I am financially on the brink of collapse," he said. Gys invited Dijksma to his restaurant. "She was understanding but also said she would enforce restrictions."

Sanju Ramen owners Mohammad Kashani and Jeroen de Gilde said they opened to indicate that the lockdown has become untenable. "We have always followed the measure. Neighboring countries show that opening the hospitality industry is possible.” Kashani had hoped he would be able to keep his restaurant open until the closing time at 5 p.m.

Dijksma herself called the owners of Sanju Ramen after law enforcement officers repeatedly asked the restaurant on Voorstraat to close. "After a good talk, we decided to close at 4 p.m.," said Kashani. “Our statement has been made."

In the conversation, Dijksma said to the owners that she empathized with the catering entrepreneurs in Utrecht. She promised that she would work to improve their situation, but also urged the owners to close their business now that their message is clear. Kashani complied. He said he is happy that he was able to make his voice heard. "We hope the lockdown is almost over."

During his conversation with the mayor, Kashani said, "We don't want to disobey at all." He added, "But it hurts us that of the four years we've been in existence we've been in lockdowns for almost two years now." Co-owner Jeroen de Gilde nodded during Dijksma's call. After the conversation, they were both relieved. "It was a stressful day," they said.

Other municipalities, such as Limburg, Valkenburg and Alblasserdam, said they would turn a blind eye to catering establishments that opened their doors on Saturday in protest.