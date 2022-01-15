The front door of former Minister of Justice Ferd Grapper was defaced with the words 'pedo' and 'nazi.' Images of the text circulated in recent days on social media. It was not known who vandalized Grapperhaus' home.

Multiple politicians have been subject to intimidation attempts. Recently, a man stood in front of D66 leader Sigrid Kaag's door with a burning torch, shouting "Love, freedom, no World Economic Forum." Conspiracy theorists also visited the homes of former Health Minister Hugo de Jonge and RIVM boss Jaap van Dissel.

Security protection has been increased for the politicians since the incidents.

Grapperhaus owns the apartment where the graffiti was found, but police did not confirm that the insults were targeted at the former justice minister.



