Europa needs to impose strict sanctions on Russia should the nation invade Ukraine, Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said during her first week as Minister of Defense in an interview with the Trouw.

Ollongren called the current situation on the Ukrainian/Russian border "worrisome and unpredictable."

"It is essential to stay in dialogue," Ollongren said. This week there have been talks between Europe and Russia.

American media outlets reported on Friday that there had been indications Russia has been preparing a false-flag operation to justify an invasion into Ukraine. Russia has tens of thousands of soldiers gathered on the border to Ukraine. The United States has been discussing with energy companies to send more gas to Europe in the event of an invasion.

Europe has threatened with economic sanctions should Russia invade Ukraine. "We need to keep the sanction packet ready in case it is necessary alongside talks," Ollongren said. One of the sanctions that have been speculated on is cutting Russia out of the global banking system, Swift. Ollongrend did not confirm that Europe would implement this sanction in case of an invasion.