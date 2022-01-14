Although more than 200,000 people are now testing positive for coronavirus weekly in the Netherlands, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Ernst Kuipers announced a series of changes to the country’s lockdown policy which took effect four weeks ago. While many rules remain in place, restrictions related to retail, close contact professions, higher education, sports, and arts & culture participants were loosened up a bit.

The new rules take effect on January 15. No relief was given to hospitality business and cultural sector organizations, which will have to remain closed. However, the rules will be reevaluated after ten days.

“The difficult thing is that you are constantly faced with new scientific insights, such as with the face mask,” Rutte said. “We must always make adjustments and it is our task to discuss this with you again."

Rules regarding face masks were also updated, with masking now recommended in many indoor locations and crowded outdoor locations. The government wants people to use disposable masks instead of reusable cloth masks.

Quarantine rules were also cut regarding people who have received a Covid-19 booster vaccine, or those who tested positive for the coronavirus within the past eight weeks. Those people no longer have to quarantine after a close contact tests positive for the infection, unless symptoms of the disease begin to show. They are advised to visit the GGD for a PCR test five days after being in contact with someone who was infected with the virus.

"We can no longer get rid of the coronavirus. In the meantime, we know that there will be variant upon variant, which makes the boosters relevant,” Kuipers said. “I am happy that 90 percent of the over-sixty population has already gotten a booster, but I would advise everyone to get one. Then after a week you will be so well protected that the quarantine rules can be relaxed for you."

Coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands which were updated or which remain in effect, as of January 15

Retail, contact professions, hospitality and cultural organizations

Retailers may open their doors again, but must close every day by 5 p.m.

Close-contact professions, including hairdressers, beauty salons, massage practitioners, and sex workers may open their businesses, but close daily by 5 p.m.

Those inside a shop or other business must wear a face mask. Face masks should be disposable, and not reusable cloth masks or homemade masks.

Store capacity is limited based on store size. Appointments are not necessary to visit non-essential retailers.

Shop customers must keep 1.5 meters of distance from others.

All hospitality businesses are closed to the public. Ordering in advance for take-away is possible.

Cinemas, museums, theaters and concert halls must remain closed.

Essential shops, such as supermarkets and drugstores, are allowed to remain open until 8 p.m. A face mask obligation applies in these locations, and customers are limited to a maximum of one per 5 square meters of floor space.

Specific services like those of a notary or lawyer, mortgage advisor, and medical contact professions can continue to hold normal opening hours.

Weekly markets are allowed to remain open.

Face masks should be worn in busy outdoor areas.

Sports

Most sports activities indoors and outdoors, including group sports and team sports, are allowed to start up again.

Fitness centers and gyms are allowed to reopen.

Audiences are not allowed to attend sports competitions or trainings at any level.

Coronavirus access passes are required for any adult entering an indoor sports facility, with some exceptions.

Coronavirus access passes are required for any adult participating in outdoor spoorts when they move indoors, such as when they need to use a changing room or a toilet.

Sports competitions are limited to matches within a club, except for athletes and competitions at the highest levels.

Sports club canteens may only open for takeaway.

Sports club changing rooms, toilets and showers are allowed to open.

Sports participants do not need to keep a distance of 1.5 meters during competitions and practices if it is not possible.

Face masks should be worn in busy outdoor areas.

Education

In-person teaching at secondary vocational institutions, applied sciences universities, and research universities is allowed to start with a maximum of 75 people per classroom.

Primary school students in Groups Six, Seven, and Eight, secondary school students, vocational students, and higher education students should take a self-test twice weekly.

In higher education, a maximum group size of 75 people at 1.5 meters apart applies

Face masks should be worn by primary school students in Groups Six, Seven, and Eight, secondary school students, vocational students, and higher education students when they are not in the classroom.

Children under 12 years of age can be sent home from school if they have a mild cold, runny nose, or stuffed nose.

Face masks should be disposable, and not reusable cloth masks or homemade masks.

Face masks should be worn in busy outdoor areas.

Arts & Culture

Cultural activities indoors and outdoors are allowed without an audience.

Coronavirus access passes are required for any adult entering an arts & culture facility, such as rehearsal facilities, practice halls, and workshops.

There is a ban on all events.

Work, Home & Travel

Everyone in the Netherlands must work from home as much as possible. Those who have to go to work should stay 1.5 meters away from others.

Do not receive more than four people aged 13 or older per day at home. Do not visit more than one household per day.

Outside there is a maximum group size of four people over the age of 13 from different households.

Face masks are required in stores, indoor public places, busy outdoor public places, education from group 6 through higher education, on public transportation, at train and bus stations, and at airports.

Face masks should be worn in busy outdoor areas.

Face masks should be disposable, and not reusable cloth masks or homemade masks.

People not vaccinated against Covid-19, those vaccinated but who have not received a booster shot, and those who have not tested positive for coronavirus in the past eight weeks, are strongly advised to enter quarantine if a housemate or close contact tests positive for the coronavirus infection. This quarantine may be released with a negative PCR test on the fifth day of isolation.

People vaccinated against Covid-19 with a booster shot, and those who have tested positive for coronavirus in the past eight weeks, do not need to enter quarantine if a housemate or close contact tests positive for the coronavirus infection. They should schedule a PCR test on the fifth day of contact with that person.

People should limit their contacts when they leave the house.

Keep 1.5 meters apart from others wherever you go.

Visit no more than one other household per day.

Coronavirus self-tests should be used before visiting others or receiving visitors.

Children under the age of 12 should be kept separate from those over 70 years of age.

People aged 70 and older are urged to limit their contacts as much as possible, including with children. They should continue to keep 1.5 meters away from any person they contact.

If you have Covid-19 symptoms, stay at home, do not receive guests, and get tested as soon as possible.

Self-isolate if you test positive for coronavirus.

Ensure a good flow of fresh air indoors.

Wash your hands often and well.

Stay at home as much as possible. If you do go out, limit contact with others and stay 1.5 metres apart.

Funerals may be held with a maximum of 100 guests.

Travel abroad