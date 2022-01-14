Like many non-essential stores and restaurants, the Achterdam window brothels in Alkmaar will open their doors on Saturday to protest against the coronavirus lockdown. "This Saturday I will also open the doors? What has to be done. The ladies cannot live off of air," window brothel operator Frans Snel announced on Twitter, NH Nieuws reports.

How many sex workers will show up on Saturday, Snel could not say to NH Nieuws. "Two sex workers indicated that they wanted to come in, but many women do not dare to work for fear of sanctions. I will, in any case, take the responsibility if enforcers show up at the door. At most, they can tell me to close again," he said to the broadcaster. "This is outrageous, isn't it? Those ladies don't get any benefits, nothing. You have to be able to earn your food, right?"



Sex worker Christina told the broadcaster that she is worried about being evicted because she can't pay the rent. "I am not a millionaire, and the money to survive is running out. I will really be on the street soon. I earn nothing, but my fixed costs continue. I have been paying tax in the Netherlands for 13 years, but do not receive a cent in coronavirus support. I don't want money from the municipality. I just want to be able to earn an income. The right to work is taken away from us."

Alkmaar city councilor Jan Koezema (OPA) showed Snel support on Twiter. "Entrepreneurs are at their wits' end. Time and again, they are asked to do the utmost, and that is no different for sex workers," he said to NH Nieuws. "They're expected to use up the savings for their pension or children. So I fully understand the action, but I can, of course, from my position, not give permission for it."

When asked whether it would act against the Achterdam opening, the municipality of Alkmaar said it did not want to get ahead of things. "The 16 mayors of Noord-Holland Noord today sent a letter to the Cabinet asking them to make more possible and offer prospects for entrepreneurs, shopkeepers, catering establishments, and residents. A call that resounds throughout the country. We hope for a positive response from the Cabinet."