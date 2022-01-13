Environmental organization Milieudefensie calls on 30 large companies such as FrieslandCampina, ABN Amro, KLM, and Tata Steel to draw up a plan within three months to reduce their CO2 emissions and tackle the climate problem. "Now that the judge is forcing Shell to take responsibility in solving the climate crisis, it is clear that other major polluters in the Netherlands also have to go green," said Donald Pols, director of Milieudefensie.

The environmental organization would like to talk to representatives of the companies that, according to the organization, have significant CO2 emissions. Milieudefensie does not rule out legal action in the long term. The companies have until April 15 to respond. Letters asking for a climate plan will be delivered to them on Thursday. If companies do not make a plan, Milieudefensie will consider further steps. "We will continue to fight against dangerous climate change and continue to increase the pressure on these major polluters until they contribute to the solution," said Pols.

In the plan, the organization must indicate in concrete terms how it wants to reduce its emissions by at least 45 percent by 2030. Pols also asked the top people of the companies to think about "their moral responsibility. Make sure that employees and local residents are proud again." The intention is that the climate plans will be calculated and assessed by the New Climate Institute. Milieudfensie wants to announce the results in June.