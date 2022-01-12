The police deployed electroshock weapons about 300 times during the test phase. According to the police, there were no significant injuries. The electroshock weapon is now part of police officers' armor. The first police officers have completed the three-day training course in using these weapons safely.

The police announced on Wednesday that almost all shocked people had their injuries limited to one or two penetration wounds. "On one occasion, someone suffered minor injuries because they fell while being tasered." The police always notified medical personnel if someone was hit by the electroshock weapon.

The police call the electroshock weapon a valuable addition. "The electroshock weapon has a strong de-escalating effect. Threatening with the weapon is in many cases sufficient for a successful arrest or averting immediate danger," said chairman Janis Tamsma of the steering committee for the introduction of the electroshock weapons.

About 17,000 police officers will be equipped with the new weapon to use when pepper spray or a baton is ineffective and drawing a firearm is not desirable.

The use of electroshock weapons will be monitored over the next three years by the Netherlands Institute for Healthcare Research and the GGD Amsterdam.