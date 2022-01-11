The new Minister of Education, Robbert Dijkgraaf (D66), will "very firmly" push for the reopening of higher education in the coming days. After the first Rutte IV Cabinet meeting, he said that this point is "high on the list of priorities." The Minister believes it is essential "that we put the health and future of our children first."

Higher education is currently closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Students follow their lectures online. On Friday, the Cabinet will decide what higher education will look like in the coming period. Dijkgroof told NOS that he "will advocate very strongly" to reopen secondary vocational education and higher education.

For the longer term, Dijkgraaf thinks that education should "arm" itself against corona and prepare for a future with the virus. "The effects of the virus will stay with us." He also referred to the backlog that has arisen in education after schools and institutions had to close their doors several times. The new Minister does not yet have concrete ideas about preparing education. He first wants to discuss this with organizations in the educational field.

Primary and secondary education opened on Monday after the Cabinet extended the Christmas holidays by one week. Safety measures apply at schools, like preventive testing and face masks in the hallway from Group 6.