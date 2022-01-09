A Saturday night boat party advertised online was police was broken up by police in Spaarndam on Saturday evening. Nineteen partygoers were fined for breaking coronavirus restrictions. Officers said they found several kegs of beer and 82 liters of laughing gas on the boat.

Authorities learned of the party during its surveillance of social media websites. They found an invitation to the party online that said the event was set to last from Saturday night until 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers said they found a sloop moored along Zijkanaal C-weg in Spaarnday at about 10 p.m. The Noord-Holland village is part of the Haarlemmermeer municipality, and borders both Amsterdam and Haarlem. Police allege the sloop was being used to transport guests to the party boat further along the canal.

In addition to the coronavirus rules violations, the Amsterdam police marine unit and National Unit officers carried out checks for violations of boating restrictions. During the investigation, they found 19 suspects on board the party boat, along with “many kegs of beer and 82 liters of laughing gas,” police said.