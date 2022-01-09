A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination site will open in Alphen aan den Rhijn in roughly one week, Studio Alphen reported.

It will not be the first time a walk-in vaccination site opened in the Netherlands. A similar site opened for three days in December, drawing in people from across the country. Due to the large crowds, the GGD Hollands Midden close the site again.

Covid-19 manager for the GGD Hollands Midden Pieter Haasbeek said that the region is preparing for two additional vaccination rounds this year in spring and fall. "We don't want to jump to conclusions, but we will take it into account," Haasbeek said.

Booster shots will soon be offered at multiple walk-in vaccination sites in the Alphen aan den Rijn region.

Yet, Haasbeek thinks the better solution to the coronavirus crisis is giving Covid-19 vaccines to countries with a low vaccination rate. "It's a pity that is not happening enough," Haasbeek said. "As long as this doesn't happen, the risk of mutation in the rest of the world is high," Haasbeek said.