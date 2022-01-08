In several cities, non-essential stores opened on Saturday to protest against coronavirus measures.

In Bussum, customers could visit several non-essential stores to drink a cup of coffee as a playful protest. In the city center of Sittard, several shops were open on Saturday, which should have been closed according to current coronavirus restrictions. Posters in the windows read: "Yes, we are open! That's our right!" Stores in Roermond also welcomed customers.

Owner of the Bormans Fashion Shoes in Sittard, Jo Bormans, said, "The water has reached our lips," he said.

Many business owners in Antwerp did great business in recent weeks due to the "invasion" of Dutch daytrippers. "In Belgian stores, they have an extra turnover of 30 percent due to the Dutch lockdown. We have lost that here. That is unacceptable," Bormans said.

He said he received positive reactions from customers.

In Bussum, shops were open on Saturday afternoon to enjoy a cup of coffee. "It is a silent protest because we really want to open," owner of the boutique By Luft, Kim Baker told NPO Radio 1. According to Bakers, stores in Amsterdam, Eindhoven and Huizen are participating in the promotion.

In the town of Urk, shops have also been open in recent days. A spokesperson for the municipality said that no fines have been issued yet. The city gave the shopkeepers a warning. They were reminded of the option to order and pick up in the store.

"We hope that it is enough," the spokeswoman said. In a letter, the municipality asked shopkeepers to comply with the rules out of solidarity with other entrepreneurs. "The hard reality calls for measures," the letter reads. "By sticking to the rules, we will hopefully come out of this misery soon."

Due to the emergence of the Omicron variant, the Cabinet introduced new restrictions last month. Shops and restaurants had to close their doors again. At a press conference next week, it will become apparent whether the government will extend the measures.