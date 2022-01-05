On Monday afternoon, a 40-year-old woman from The Hague was found murdered in a hotel room smeared with blood in Wassenaar. Around 11 p.m. Monday, police arrested a 32-year-old man from The Hague at Schiphol in connection with her death.

A hotel guest from the Van der Valk Hotel told Omroep West that he witnessed a physical altercation on the parking lot on Saturday evening. "The man was a big guy and the woman was somewhat smaller. I saw them chasing each other and he slapped her. It was bizarre," the witness said.

It was unknown if the woman the man saw was the same who was later found dead.

The witness's girlfriend saw the couple walking hand in hand down the hallway later. When the witnesses heard screams later in the evening, the man decided to look. They suspected the screams to come from the same couple, they had seen in the parking lot earlier. "Once I reached the room, it was quiet again and I didn't investigate further. If it was really them, then that is very sad, of course," he said.

Investigators stayed at the hotel on the Zijdeweg until 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old suspect remains in custody and can only contact his lawyer.