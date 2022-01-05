MPs will debate on January 17 at the earliest on bills concerning the 2G policy which would only grant access to people vaccinated against Covid-19 or those who recovered from a Covid-19 infection. They will also discuss the expansion of the 3G Covid access pass.

At the request of the PVV, the Tweede Kamer delayed the discussion surrounding the proposals until the Ministry of Health provides more information on the Omicron variant at the end of next week.

The three proposals about a possible 2G policy and the Covid access pass in higher education and the workplace has already been postponed. In addition, the Netherlands will be in lockdown until January 14. The Cabinet wants to use 2G and broader use of the Covid access so more businesses can open their doors.

Shopkeepers said they would be in favor of an expansion of the Covid access pass. Retail association INretail told NU.nl that business owners would be ready to check QR codes if it means that the lockdown could be ended. "We can open safely and are ready to take measures," an INretail spokesperson said.

Entrepreneurs have not always supported an expansion of the Covid access pass check. INretail and Dutch Retail Council (RND) called the QR code check in stores two months ago "unaffordable and impractical."