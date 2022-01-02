People born in 1995 and 1996 have been able to book their Covid-19 booster shot since 11 a.m. on Sunday, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced on Twitter. They can schedule the appointment online and not wait for an official invitation per mail.

The last Covid-19 vaccination must have been at least three months ago to be eligible for the booster shot. Initially, the waiting period was six months, but the government shortened it to three due to concerns about the Omicron variant.