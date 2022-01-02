The political parties D66 and CDA announced on Sunday who will fill several new positions in the new Rutte Cabinet.

Kasja Ollongren will be Minister of Defense in the new Cabinet. Party leader Sigrid Kaag has previously confirmed that she will be deputy prime minister and minister of finance.

Caretaker State Secretary of Finance Alexandra van Huffelen will continue to serve in the new Cabinet as State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitization. Cultural historian Gunay Usla will become State Secretary for Culture and Media on behalf of D66. Use has been a researcher at the University of Amsterdam.

D66 brought the most people from outside to join the new Cabinet out of the four coalition parties. Previously, chair of the National Network for Acute Care Ernst Kuipers had already been revealed as the new health minister, scientist Robbert Dijkgraaf as Minister of Education and Almere mayor France Weerwind as Minister for Legal Protection.

It was also announced that Kaag's right-hand man Rob Jetten would become Minister for Climate and Energy if everything goes according to the plans of D66. Hans Vijlbrief, who served as state secretary of finance together with Van Huffelen will become State Secretary for Mining. He will mainly concern himself with fracking in Groningen that has led to several earthquakes over recent decades.

CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra will become Minister of Foreign Affairs. He told members of his party in a newsletter that he wanted to lead his party from the Cabinet.

Utrecht deputy Hanke Bruins, who previously served as a CDA MP, will become Interior Minister if it goes according to the CDA. Karien van Gennip will become Minister of Social Affairs. She had already served as State Secretary of Economic Affairs for five years in the early 2000s and had been an MP for the CDA.

Caretaker Health Minister Hugo de Jonge will become Minister of Spatial Planning, the CDA confirmed. Maastricht alderwoman Vivianne Heijnen is intended to become State Secretary of Infrastructure and Water Management.

