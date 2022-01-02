Entire 4th Rutte Cabinet revealed with Kuipers as Health Min., Hoekstra at Foreign Affairs
The political parties D66 and CDA announced on Sunday who will fill several new positions in the new Rutte Cabinet.
Kasja Ollongren will be Minister of Defense in the new Cabinet. Party leader Sigrid Kaag has previously confirmed that she will be deputy prime minister and minister of finance.
Caretaker State Secretary of Finance Alexandra van Huffelen will continue to serve in the new Cabinet as State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitization. Cultural historian Gunay Usla will become State Secretary for Culture and Media on behalf of D66. Use has been a researcher at the University of Amsterdam.
D66 brought the most people from outside to join the new Cabinet out of the four coalition parties. Previously, chair of the National Network for Acute Care Ernst Kuipers had already been revealed as the new health minister, scientist Robbert Dijkgraaf as Minister of Education and Almere mayor France Weerwind as Minister for Legal Protection.
It was also announced that Kaag's right-hand man Rob Jetten would become Minister for Climate and Energy if everything goes according to the plans of D66. Hans Vijlbrief, who served as state secretary of finance together with Van Huffelen will become State Secretary for Mining. He will mainly concern himself with fracking in Groningen that has led to several earthquakes over recent decades.
CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra will become Minister of Foreign Affairs. He told members of his party in a newsletter that he wanted to lead his party from the Cabinet.
Utrecht deputy Hanke Bruins, who previously served as a CDA MP, will become Interior Minister if it goes according to the CDA. Karien van Gennip will become Minister of Social Affairs. She had already served as State Secretary of Economic Affairs for five years in the early 2000s and had been an MP for the CDA.
Caretaker Health Minister Hugo de Jonge will become Minister of Spatial Planning, the CDA confirmed. Maastricht alderwoman Vivianne Heijnen is intended to become State Secretary of Infrastructure and Water Management.
In the table below, are the names of all members of the new Cabinet that have already been announced.
The 29 members of the Rutte IV Cabinet
|Ministry
|Cabinet Position
|New Cabinet Member
|Party
|Fmr. Cabinet Member
|Party
|General Affairs
|Prime Minister, Minister of General Affairs
|Mark Rutte
|VVD
|Mark Rutte
|VVD
|Foreign Affairs
|Minister of Foreign Affairs
|Wopke Hoekstra
|CDA
|Ben Knapen
|CDA
|Foreign Affairs
|Minister of Foreign Trade and Development
|Liesje Schreinemacher
|VVD
|Tom de Bruijn
|D66
|Justice and Security
|Minister of Justice and Security
|Dilan Yeşilgöz
|VVD
|Ferdinand Grapperhaus
|CDA
|Justice and Security
|Minister of Legal Protection
|Franc Weerwind
|D66
|Sander Dekker
|VVD
|Justice and Security
|Secretary of Asylum and Immigration
|Eric van der Burg
|VVD
|-new position-
|-
|Justice and Security
|Secretary of Justice and Security
|-position eliminated-
|-
|Ankie Broekers-Knol
|VVD
|Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations
|Minister of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations
|Hanke Bruins Slot
|CDA
|Kajsa Ollongren
|D66
|Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations
|Minister for Housing and Spatial Planning
|Hugo de Jonge
|CDA
|-new position-
|-
|Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations
|Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitialization
|Alexandra van Huffelen
|D66
|-new position-
|-
|Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations
|Secretary for Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations
|-position eliminated-
|-
|Raymond Knops
|CDA
|Education, Culture, and Science
|Minister of Education, Culture, and Science
|Robbert Dijkgraaf
|D66
|Ingrid van Engelshoven
|D66
|Education, Culture, and Science
|Minister for Primary and Secondary Education
|Dennis Wiersma
|VVD
|Arie Slob
|ChristenUnie
|Education, Culture, and Science
|Secretary of Culture and Media
|Gunay Uslu
|D66
|-new position-
|-
|Finance
|Minister of Finance
|Sigrid Kaag
|D66
|Wopke Hoekstra
|CDA
|Finance
|Secretary of Fiscal Issues
|Marnix van Rij
|CDA
|-new position-
|-
|Finance
|Secretary of Benefits and Customs
|Aukje de Vries
|VVD
|-new position-
|-
|Finance
|Secretary of Finance
|-position eliminated-
|-
|Hans Vijlbrief
|D66
|Finance
|Secretary of Finance
|-position eliminated-
|-
|Alexandra van Huffelen
|D66
|Defense
|Minister of Defense
|Kajsa Ollongren
|
D66
|Henk Kamp
|VVD
|Defense
|Secretary of Defense
|Christophe van der Maat
|VVD
|Barbara Visser (changed job, 31 Aug. 2021)
|VVD
|Infrastructure and Water Management
|Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management
|Mark Harbers
|VVD
|Barbara Visser
|VVD
|Infrastructure and Water Management
|Secretary of Infrastructure and Water Management
|Vivianne Heijnen
|CDA
|Steven van Weyenberg
|D66
|Economic Affairs and Climate
|Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate
|Micky Adriaansens
|VVD
|Stef Blok
|VVD
|Economic Affairs and Climate
|Minister for Climate and Energy
|Rob Jetten
|D66
|-new position-
|-
|Economic Affairs and Climate
|Secretary of Mining
|Hans Vijlbrief
|D66
|-new position-
|-
|Economic Affairs and Climate
|Secretary of Economic Affairs
|-position eliminated-
|-
|Dilan Yeşilgöz
|VVD
|Agriculture, Nature, and Food Quality
|Minister of Agriculture, Nature, and Food Quality
|Henk Staghouwer
|ChristenUnie
|Carola Schouten
|ChristenUnie
|Agriculture, Nature, and Food Quality
|Minister for Nature and Nitrogen Emissions
|Christianne van der Wal
|VVD
|-new position-
|-
|Social Affairs and Work Opportunity
|Minister of Social Affairs and Work Opportunity
|Karien van Gennip
|CDA
|Wouter Koolmees
|D66
|Social Affairs and Work Opportunity
|Minister for Addressing Poverty, Participation, and Pension
|Carola Schouten
|ChristenUnie
|-new position-
|-
|Social Affairs and Work Opportunity
|Secretary of Social Affairs and Work Opportunity
|-position eliminated-
|-
|Dennis Wiersma
|VVD
|Health, Welfare, and Sport
|Minister of Health, Welfare, and Sport
|Ernst Kuipers
|D66
|Hugo de Jonge
|CDA
|Health, Welfare, and Sport
|Minister for Long-term Care and Sport
|Conny Helder
|VVD
|-new position-
|-
|Health, Welfare, and Sport
|Secretary of Youth and Prevention
|Maarten van Ooijen
|ChristenUnie
|-new position-
|-
|Health, Welfare, and Sport
|Secretary of Health, Welfare, and Sport
|-position eliminated-
|-
|Paul Blokhuis
|ChristenUnie
Reporting by ANP and NL Times.