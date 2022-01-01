Cyclists discovered three seriously injured women in a car wreck just outside Twello early Saturday morning. Emergency services removed the women from the wreckage and transferred them to hospitals in Deventer and Apeldoorn. They were unable to call the emergency services themselves, RTV Oost reports.

The cyclists found the car wreck on a forest road just outside Twello at 5:15 a.m. It is unclear when the accident happened.

The victims are two women from Twello and one from nearby Deventer. According to RTV Oost, unconfirmed reports say they were not wearing seatbelts. Police found a nitrous oxide tank and several balloons in the car.

The police are investigating whether the driver was under the influence.