The seven-day average of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands rose for the first time in over three weeks. The figure increased by three percent to 12,431. It was the first measurable increase in 24 days, according to data from the RIVM.

The RIVM was notified of 15,804 positive coronavirus tests between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, though the higher number was likely due to IT issues which interrupted reporting on Tuesday. Regardless, it was the most infections reported in a single day since December 16, and the number of infections just in the past two days averaged over 12,500.

On Tuesday, it became clear that the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was now the dominant variant in the country. This will likely lead to an increase in new coronavirus infections, and potentially a rise in Covid-19 hospitalizations in early January.

A combination of raw and corrected data put the seven-day average at 12,390. That was eight percent lower compared to a week ago. The steady decrease since the end of November has shown clear signs of flattening out.

Amsterdam (1,046) posted a total above a thousand for the first time since December 3. The capital led all cities for new infections, and average daily infections (788), the latter having increased by 22 percent in a week. Rotterdam was second in both categories with 597 new infections, and an average of 529. The Hague also had its highest number of infections since December 6 with 561. That was nearly 47 percent above its average of 380.

There were 1,978 people with Covid-19 in hospital care on Wednesday afternoon, down one percent in a day. That total was 13 percent lower compared to a week ago. A similar decrease would bring the total below 1,725.

Including 13 patients in German hospitals, 528 of the patients were in intensive care units, down seven after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The other 1,450 were in the regular care wards of Dutch hospitals, a net reduction of 21.

Dutch hospitals admitted 211 new Covid-19 patients in the past 24 hours, including 29 sent directly to intensive care units. An average of 184 such patients were admitted each of the past seven days, 13 percent lower than the previous week.