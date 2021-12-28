People who made a vaccination appointment cannot reschedule it for the time being. The umbrella organization GGD GHOR reported that they want their employees to have more time to "plan booster vaccinations for the elderly, so they receive the jab first."

GGD GHOR Nederland reports that 40 percent of all calls to the National Vaccination Appointment Number are related to rescheduling or canceling an appointment. "Before, this was 15 percent," a GGD GHOR spokesperson said. Elderly people who are less digitally skilled and want to make an appointment by phone or people without a DigiD are the victims.

According to the GGD GHOR, people reschedule their appointment for various reasons, such as getting a booster shot faster.

Sometimes people who received a booster shot from their GP want to cancel their vaccination appointment at the GGD.

The GGD calls on people to show understanding, solidarity and flexibility when making an appointment. "Perhaps the time is not convenient or it gets in the way of another appointment. Nevertheless, if you have an appointment for a booster, please come."

It is still possible to cancel an appointment via the National Vaccination Appointment Number: 0800-7070.