A court sentenced a 33-year-old man who killed two people in 2019 while chatting on Grindr to 240 hours of community service and a suspended prison sentence of six months. He will also lose his driver's license for the next two and a half years.

The man from Yde was driving along the N34 near Borger in March 2019 when he swerved onto the wrong side of the road hitting an oncoming vehicle. The 50- and 70-year-old passengers lost their lives in the crash.

The suspect was also heavily injured and still suffers from lack of mobility and short-term memory loss.

In an earlier hearing, the court could not prove the suspect had been on his phone at the time of the crash. The man stated he had lost consciousness and, therefore, his vehicle ended up on the wrong side of the road.

Later investigations showed the man had indeed sent messages at the time of the crash.

Around a year after the crash, the 33-year-old was involved in a second crash under the influence of GHB. He fled the scene of the accident afterward.