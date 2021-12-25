All over 50-year-old and a few people in their 40s have been able to book their Covid-19 vaccine since Christmas Day. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge wrote on Saturday that people born in 1971, 1972, 1973 can book an appointment for their booster shot online starting at 11 a.m.

So far, around 16.4 percent of the population has had their booster shot. Compared to the booster vaccination campaign of other European countries, the Netherlands is still behind.

In countries such as Denmark and Germany, around a third of the population has already had their booster shot.