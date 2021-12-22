Many hairdressers, nail stylists, and masseuses continue to operate despite the hard lockdown ordering non-medical contact professions closed. One in seven Netherlands residents still have an appointment at one of these services in the coming weeks, Hart van Nederland reported.

The television program surveyed a representative group of 3,200 people on its opinion panel. It found that willingness to comply to this closure is relatively low, with 42 percent of respondents saying they're considering making an appointment to get their hair cut or nails done with a professional who still secretly operates.

Netherlands residents desperate for a haircut but who also want to stick to the rules can still cross the border to Germany or Belgium to visit a salon. The borders aren't closed. Though Prime Minister Mark Rutte did call on everyone not to cross the borders for frivolous reasons.